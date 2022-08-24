Quo Vadis





Aug 22, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 20, 2022.





Dear Blessed children, thank you for having bowed your knees in prayer and for having listened to my call in your heart.





My Son has asked you to drink at the foot of the cross, but many do not seek sweet and blessed waters, but brackish waters.





No one or a few see everything that happens on earth, heaven sends you the signals to pray more, but many continue in their blindness.





My children, the desert is advancing and you will be invaded by other brothers.





Children, pray for the priests because they are not all shepherds, they do not bring the sheep to the fold.





Children, hear and look, do not be distracted and please convert, it is very urgent.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





For several years, about a thousand pilgrims have come to Trevignano Romano every month to experience the encounter with Mary on their knees.





It all started on August 22, 2014.





Then the Italian couple Gisella and Gianni Cardia went to Mejuhgoria to pray over many difficult matters on the spot and thank them for the gift of marriage.





They brought from there a small statue of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, the prototype of which stands in Tihalijna.





After a while, strange things happen in the Cardia home.





Friends who come to them for prayer together experience healings of minor ailments.





On April 21, 2016, Gisella was praying alone in peace.





Suddenly she hears whispers.





“I thought Gianni was watching the TV.





After a while the voice became so clear that she had no doubt: Our Lady was there,” Gisella tells us.





“My child, my daughter.





I am the Holy Virgin, do not be afraid.





I chose you because you are filled with love and hope, and they are the foundation of life”- these are the first words that Our Lady spoke to Gisella.





After a while, she assured Gisella that she would confirm her presence in their home.





And in fact: soon the statue brought from Mejuhgoria was flooded with bloody tears.





Tears also appeared in the image of Merciful Jesus hanging in the Cardia family room.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFfQy0VoCrs



