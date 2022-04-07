Dr. Malone Wants Names: "It’s Time To Start Doxxing" The World Economic Forum

Dr Robert Malone has just worked on a book in Europe, that still needs to be translated to English, where they put together a spreadsheet with all of the alumni of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders program.

“Because these people are everywhere,” he says. “They’re all over in America, in industry, in government, Big Media, Tech, OK?

“The starting point, people need to know who they’re dealing with. We need to out these people. I mean, the term that is used is ‘doxxing’. As far as I’m concerned, with these folks, doxxing is good; let’s go get them.

“Let’s find out who they are and make sure they’re not in our government, because the loyalty they have is not to the American Constitution, it’s not to the nation-state.

“They are coming from a belief system that says that the nation-state is an obsolete idea, that we have to have a One World Government, that is basically a fusion of the interests of the corporations and global politics.