Vaxxed man breaks down as he realizes he made a big mistake

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This is pretty heart wrenching ... I'm certain he won't be the last. This is a guy who knows he is fucked...
... the Jewish media brainwashing is non-stop, if people don't venture onto alternative media outlets most have no idea of the truth.
Source https://gab.com/LaResistance/posts/108787350560005694
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