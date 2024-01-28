Create New Account
James Kitchen | Emergencies Act Outcome
Unscrew the News
James Kitchen, Constitutional Lawyer comes to share his thoughts on the recent decision from "The Federal Court has ruled the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act during the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that descended on Ottawa violated the Charter."

healthgovernmentjudgecanadajusticetyrannyillegalemergencyactconvoytrucks

