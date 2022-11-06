"THE THIRD NATION": KOREA UNITED; JUDGEMENT FOR SLAVERY

WELCOME TO THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG:

Today's word: North and South Korea will be reunified in the future. The two nations have been separated for more than 70 years but as part of the fulfillment of the 'kings of the east' who will march in war according to end times prophecy, these two nations will become one and open their borders to each other. God will also render America judgement for slavery, this will be part of the judgement brought here by Russia & China in the last days. It is time to present tender hearts to the Lord in repentance, asking mercy for America's past sins. Shalom.

READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/the-kings-of-the-east-the-third-nation-may-21-2021/

PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

AMERICA IN CHAINS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/

VALLEY OF VISION: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/02/the-valley-of-vision-may-1-2021/

SEND FOR THEIR FLESH: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.

Follow this channel- click subscribe.

SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice



