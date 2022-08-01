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⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine | 1st August 2022
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160 views • August 01, 2022

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision strike has destroyed 2 US rocket launchers of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system on the territory of the Ukrainian Energy Machines plant in Kharkov. 53 Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries have been also eliminated.

💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have struck a temporary deployment point of 92nd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Kharkov city . The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists and 7 units of military equipment.

▫️Due to heavy losses in 93rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU in Kharkov direction and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in Zaporozhye direction, there is mass abandonment of combat positions and desertion of personnel of these formations to the central and western parts of Ukraine.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️2 ammunition depots near Seversk and Kaleniki, Donetsk People's Republic, 1 fuel supply centre for AFU military equipment near Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk Region, as well as 239 areas of enemy manpower and military equipment concentration have been destroyed.

▫️In addition, 1 launcher of American anti-ship Garpoon missile system has been destroyed near Velikyi Dalnik, Odessa Region.

💥In the course of counter-battery warfare 1 artillery battery of AFU has been destroyed near Umanskoye, Donetsk People's Republic.

▫️8 Ukrainian Grad MLRS platoons and 6 artillery and mortar platoons at firing positions near Sukhaya Balka, Petrovskoye, Vodyanoye, Tonenkoye, Kurdyumovka and Dzerzhinsk, Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.

Russian air defence means have shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Makeyevka and Petropavlovka, Donetsk People's Republic, Lyubimovka, Zaporizhzhya Region, as well as Chervonyi Yar, Krasnoye, Andreevka, Zavody, Vernopol'e and Iziyum, Kharkiv Region.

📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,659 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,215 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 778 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,234 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,621 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia


Keywords
reportukrainemod russiarussian defence ministry1st august 2022
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