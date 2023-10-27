Episode 343: THE DEFIANT

Rock Legends Who Stood Their Ground on COVID, Debut New Band, The Defiant; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Scrutiny over the WEF’s agenda, Excess Deaths Debated in UK and Australia Hearings, Johnson & Johnson Try A Third Time to Escape Wave of Lawsuits Over Talc Baby Powder; Beloved Vet, Dr. Dym, talks about vaccines and pets, and much more.
GUESTS: Dr. Michael Dym, VMD, Dicky Barrett, Pete Parada, Johnny Rioux, Joey LaRocca, Greg Camp of The Defiant
AIRDATE: October 26, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.