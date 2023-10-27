Create New Account
Episode 343: THE DEFIANT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published a day ago

Rock Legends Who Stood Their Ground on COVID, Debut New Band, The Defiant; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on New Scrutiny over the WEF’s agenda, Excess Deaths Debated in UK and Australia Hearings, Johnson & Johnson Try A Third Time to Escape Wave of Lawsuits Over Talc Baby Powder; Beloved Vet, Dr. Dym, talks about vaccines and pets, and much more.

GUESTS: Dr. Michael Dym, VMD, Dicky Barrett, Pete Parada, Johnny Rioux, Joey LaRocca, Greg Camp of The Defiant

AIRDATE: October 26, 2023

vaccinespet healthrockdel bigtreehighwirerock musicpetsvetveterinarianpet vaccinesmichael dymdicky barrettthe defiantjohnny riouxjoey laroccapete paradagreg camp

