Should I trust my thinking, especially when I find that I can't stop thinking about a painful problem? Guy Finley answers why we keep thinking about something that causes us pain, why we can't trust our thinking to lead to real solutions, and the one discovery that will help us finally escape that painful cycle.

Join Guy Finley LIVE every Wednesday 7 pm and Sunday 930 am PDT for a FREE online inner life talk. Register at www.guyfinley.org/light





