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Saudi attacks Sana'a Airport as Iranian plane about to land
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258 views • 3 days ago

A Yemeni journalist shared a direct filming from Sana'a International Airport, showing the moment a Saudi Airstrike had just been launched on the Houthi -controlled airport on July 13, 2026. The attack happened while reports said an Iranian Mahan Air civilian plane was still a few miles away, and another plane was descending toward the airport, even though there had been prior warnings from Saudi Arabia. It was reported that the Saudi Air Force A330-202MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport) accompanied the fighter jets bombing Sana'a airport, and according to reports, its transponder was only turned on for a short time. The Saudi-backed Yemeni regime in Aden is threatening again, saying, 'Our patience has run out, and we will respond appropriately to Iran and the Houthis' violations of our airspace.' An analysis shows that the Saudi-backed Yemeni Armed Forces claim to have attacked Sana'a airport, but they don't even have a proper Air Force, which only further confirms that they are just Saudi proxies.

An explosion was heard and smoke rose above Sana'a airport after a series of attacks, but it's unclear if the runway was hit. Saudi Arabia seems unhappy with Iran breaking the blockade, marking a further escalation in tensions between Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Houthi. Houthi is now facing Saudi fighter jets and are threatening to hit Saudi targets in response. Yemen Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree said: "In a clear act of aggression, the Saudi enemy targeted Sana'a International Airport with a series of airstrikes, thus ending the de-escalation phase and facing the consequences of its aggression. We emphasize that this aggression will not be left unanswered or go unpunished." Tensions kept rising after the attack, showing the true face of whoever was behind it. Even so, the Iranian passenger plane carrying the Yemeni delegation changed its route after the security threat from the attack, and managed to land safely at Hodeidah Airport. Iran praised the landing as a symbolic victory over the Saudi-led unilateral blockade.

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