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God vs. Man
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32 views • September 02, 2021
In the battle between flesh and spirit, God vs. Man... we know Yahweh is victorious. In this study we examine the fall of the great empires of Tyre, and how that relates to us today. Man's structures, power, idols, and majesty fade in the light of Yah's Kingdom everlasting... which He has established in our hearts as we have received His precious gift of Salvation... Yahshua Hamoshiac.
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