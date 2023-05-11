https://gettr.com/post/p2gnqb4b748

05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】David: Miles Guo anticipated his arrest, which happened on Mar. 15. He said before, “ How can everything be verified to be so absurd if it didn’t happen? How to verify the CCP’s infiltration in the US is so deep?” So I think his suffering, the fact he celebrates his birthday in jail and all of these absurd things verifies what we exposed are real. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】长岛哥：郭文贵早就预料到315被捕事件会发生。他说：“如果不发生，怎么能验证这一切这么荒唐呢？怎么能验证共产党在美国的渗透是这么深呢？”，所以他用今天的遭遇，用今天他在监狱里过生日这一切来验证所有过去爆料的这些事情都是真的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





