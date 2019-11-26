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GOD'S GREAT GLORY AND THE VIRGIN BIRTH IN LIGHT OF JESUS - BY DENNIS M. MORRISON
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5 views • November 26, 2019
This is two videos in one and I wrote and delivered them both. God's Glory is astounding and I don't think there are words to describe that. However this segment tries to explain a little about it. Then the Virgin Birth and its reality and its incredible meaning for our lives. I hope you will not only enjoy but also be inspired. Please let me know what you thank and thanks for watching.
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