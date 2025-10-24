Trump, denies that the US sent B-1 bombers towards Venezuela - seen on Flight Radar

Trump, of course, denies that the U.S. sent B-1 bombers towards Venezuela.

Even though everyone was able to see them on Flight Radar.

Clip of yesterday afternoon.

Adding: from Flight Tracking from yesterday afternoon:

A U.S. Air Force Bombardier E-11A BACN (reg. 22-9046) has been spotted flying over the Caribbean Sea at 41,000 ft, call sign BACN06, after departing Warner Robins AFB in Georgia.

The E-11A serves as an airborne communications node, linking U.S. and allied forces across land, sea, and air.

Adding:

"The German government is racing to secure exemptions from US sanctions targeting Russia’s oil company Rosneft, which still owns three refineries in Germany that have been placed under state administration.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition is seeking assurances that the refineries will be exempt from the restrictions outlined by the Trump administration on Wednesday, which prohibit western financial institutions and customers from dealing with the listed entities.

“The government is in contact with relevant authorities in Washington,” the German economy ministry said.

The German government added the US measures should not target Rosneft’s subsidiaries in Germany, because these subsidiaries were “decoupled from their Russian parent company”.