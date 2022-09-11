The Sane Asylum #42 - 10 September 2022 - Guests: Jim Fetzer, Russ Winter, John Kaminski, Frederick C Blackburn, Dennis Cimino + Joe Olson

Giuseppe assembled perhaps the greatest 9/11 Anniversary roundtable ever! Professor Jim Fetzer, the Dean of Conspiracy Research (jameshfetzer.org); John Kaminski (johnkaminski.org) renowned muckraking investigative exposure of jewish crimes against humanity and host of two weekly shows KGB: Kaminski Goes Ballistic Mondays and Thursday 5-7pm Eastern; Russ Winter (winterwatch.net) the impresario of one of the internet's best news and analysis sites; Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 (blackbird9tradingposts.org) host of the phenomenal weekly broadcast Blackbird9's Breakfast club on Speak Free Radio Wednesdays 8-10pm Eastern; Dennis Cimino heroic 9/11 whistleblower and Joe Olson retired civil engineer (Faux Science Slayer) and expert at what really happened on September 11, 2001 when Israel treacherously attacked the United States.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.