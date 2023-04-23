Quo Vadis





In this video we share Padre Pio's Prophecy on the Behavior of Priests.





A little-known prophetic episode is told by the Saint of Pietrelcina: Jesus appeared to him revealing aspects of the life of priests that cause him much pain.





Padre Pio remains very upset and in one of his writings addressed to his father confessor, he tells of how Jesus himself is very suffering.





During his existence, the Holy Friar with the stigmata was able to establish a dialogue with Jesus.





And Jesus himself appeared to him, especially as a young man, making him focus on some particular aspects of life, also and above all of the priestly one.





In one of his writings, dated April 7, 1913, the young Friar Pio wrote to his confessor about a particular vision he had received and how the Lord Jesus himself had told him to speak to his confessor about it.





Padre Pio was disturbed by what he had seen but, even more, by how the Lord was disappointed and embittered by what he was showing him.





Padre Pio recounts, in fact, that he saw Jesus, in his appearance to him, agonizing and very much suffering.





It was a Friday and the holy friar was still in bed when Jesus appeared to him.





He was battered, in agony and also disfigured.





The friar, even a little frightened by all this, wondered why Jesus appeared to him like this.





The Lord showed him many priests unworthy of wearing the sacred garment.





Among them there were regular priests, but also secular ones and some of these were part of the ecclesiastical hierarchies.





Among these were some who were talking, others who were celebrating Mass and others who were taking off their sacred garments.





Jesus suffered at this vision.





Then the young Friar Pio asked him what was happening.





Jesus did not answer, but turned his gaze and that of Padre Pio once again to these priests.





The Lord was grieved, tired of seeing all this.





Therefore, he took his gaze away from those priests and turned it to Padre Pio.





Two tears flowed from his eyes: “He moved away from that crowd of priests with a great expression of disgust on his face, shouting: “Butchers! ” – writes Padre Pio.





Then to the Holy Friar: “My son, do not believe that my agony lasted three hours , no; I will be for the sake of the souls most benefited by me, in agony until the end of the world ”- He continues.





Jesus spoke to Padre Pio almost as if to a friend of his, also confiding in him that his soul was in search of a few drops of human mercy, to soothe precisely this suffering caused to him by these unworthy priests.





“The ingratitude and sleepiness of my ministers make my agony heavier.





Alas how ill they match my love! What afflicts me most is that they add their contempt and incredulity to their indifferentism ” – continued Jesus to Padre Pio.





From there, then, a particular request that the Lord makes to the young Padre Pio, namely that of writing down what he has seen and having him read it also to his provincial father, Friar Agostino.





Padre Pio, saddened by what he had seen but, even more so for Jesus: “Unfortunately, Jesus is right to complain about our ingratitude! ”-He wrote in his reflections of him.





Padre Pio had his Church at heart, he did not accept to see Jesus suffer because of those who adopted unworthy behavior for a minister of Christ.





A loud cry that came directly from the Lord : this was what deeply disturbed the soul of the holy Friar.





Jesus was right, and together with his heart suffered that of the Holy Friar with the stigmata.





Several years have passed since that vision and unfortunately the condition has worsened, a growing number of consecrated people are losing their way and dragging many souls with them.





This is why it is so important to pray for them so that they don't get lost.





