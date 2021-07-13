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Exclusive Interview with Dr Bhakdi
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81 views • July 13, 2021
“Parents are willingly allowing their children to be killed if they allow them to have the Covid Vaccine”
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/16/exclusive-interview-with-dr-bhakdi-parents-are-willingly-allowing-their-children-to-be-killed-if-they-allow-them-to-have-the-covid-vaccine/
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Expose, retired microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, a signatory of the group Doctors for Covid Ethics, says he hopes world governments will reverse their vaccination plans, saying if they do not, vaccines will soon receive full approval, meaning they can be released without the need for any risk-benefit analysis.
And he also hit out at the “ignorance” of Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi and Dr Chris Smith a Consultant Virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, while sending a message to governments across the world, urging them to start dialogue with Doctors for Covid Ethics because they share a common cause – saving lives.
Open letter from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi to German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel
https://www.noyoga.at/en/open-letter-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-to-german-chancellor-dr-angela-merkel/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/16/exclusive-interview-with-dr-bhakdi-parents-are-willingly-allowing-their-children-to-be-killed-if-they-allow-them-to-have-the-covid-vaccine/
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Expose, retired microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, a signatory of the group Doctors for Covid Ethics, says he hopes world governments will reverse their vaccination plans, saying if they do not, vaccines will soon receive full approval, meaning they can be released without the need for any risk-benefit analysis.
And he also hit out at the “ignorance” of Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi and Dr Chris Smith a Consultant Virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, while sending a message to governments across the world, urging them to start dialogue with Doctors for Covid Ethics because they share a common cause – saving lives.
Open letter from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi to German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel
https://www.noyoga.at/en/open-letter-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-to-german-chancellor-dr-angela-merkel/
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