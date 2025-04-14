Minor Party Voice - Chris Neil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part one of Dr Chris Neil, a candidate for the Senate in the upcoming Federal Election, giving his talk before question time (second part). He spoke inclusively, giving a good wrap for all the other Minor Party candidates. The talk was given in Newport, Melbourne, on Monday night, 14 April 2025, and there was a good sized crowd attending. The People First Party had found an excellent candidate to represent them for Victoria.