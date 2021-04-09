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ISOLATED NUNS DIE DAYS AFTER VACCINE
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941 views • April 09, 2021
ISOLATED NUNS DIE DAYS AFTER VACCINE
Three sister in an isolated Kentucky monastery passed away from #Covid19 in February after receiving their #Covid19 shot. Hear how similar patterns in remote parts of the world are experiencing covid outbreaks and subsequent deaths only after the population has been vaccinated.
#VillaHillsMonastery #VaccineSafety #Gibraltar #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 8, 2021
Three sister in an isolated Kentucky monastery passed away from #Covid19 in February after receiving their #Covid19 shot. Hear how similar patterns in remote parts of the world are experiencing covid outbreaks and subsequent deaths only after the population has been vaccinated.
#VillaHillsMonastery #VaccineSafety #Gibraltar #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 8, 2021
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