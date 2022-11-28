Create New Account
Interview with Combat Journalist and Story Teller, Igor Gomolsky - in Donetsk, New Russia - John Mark Dougan, 112722
Igor Gomolsky is a resident of Donbass, a truth teller that can't see himself doing anything else. Why doesn't he eat food when he goes out? Watch this POWERFUL interview and find out. His Telegram channel is here: https://t.me/harry_homolsky 💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews. 💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf 💰Buy MASHA (the translator) and her 1.8 cats a BIRTHDAY Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Lelyanova 💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n 💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou... https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175 Make sure you subscribe to my channel!

