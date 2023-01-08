18. AZK – Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: WHO and UNO: world wide coup against our freedoms | www.kla.tv/24604

18. AZK – Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: WHO and UNO: world wide coup against our freedoms





👉 https://kla.tv/24604





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en





▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Astrid Stuckelberger www.astridstuckelberger.com





WHO and UNO documentation and publications mentioned by Astrid Stuckelberger:





WHO-Dokument: Human genome editing: recommendations https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240030381





WHO-Dokument: Digital Communications of Covid-19-Certificates: Vaccination Status https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Digital_certificates-vaccination-2021.1





WHO-Publikation: World Health Regulations https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241580496





WHO-Verfassung auf englisch https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/PDF/bd47/EN/constitution-en.pdf?ua=1





Organigramm zum System der Vereinten Nationen https://www.un.org/depts/german/orgastruktur/vn-organigramm_oktober2011.pdf





https://www.un.org/depts/german/orgastruktur/dpi2470rev5-german.pdf