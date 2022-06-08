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Most recently, the main developments on the battlefields in Ukraine took place in the Svyatogorsk area. On June 6, Russian-led forces claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in the city. The mop up operation continues in the areas nearby.
Russian-led forces are also expanding their zone of control in the area of Krasny Liman. The village of Illyichevka located to the south of the town came under DPR control.
Some advances of the DPR People’s Militia were confirmed near Avdeevka. The AFU were repelled from some of their positions north of the town.
The southern Ukrainian front lines in the Kherson and Nikolaev regions were also marked by some tactical successes by the Russian Army. After the AFU launched a counter offensive and managed to take control of the town of Davidov Brod, they were failed to develop any further advance. As a result, Ukrainian units were repelled from their positions and the town came back under Russian control.
The beginning of June was marked by some progress in the diplomatic processes between the two countries, which has been stuck for months.
On June 7, the Russian delegation went to Turkiye to hold negotiations on the subject of the grain export from the ports of Ukraine. Moscow and Ankara expect to determine a safe mechanism for the export during the meeting of the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers on June 8.
Earlier, the Turkish state agency Anadolu reported that Russia, Ukraine and Turkiye, with the assistance of the United Nations, have developed a “roadmap” that will allow about 20 million tons of grain and sunflower seeds to be exported and delivered to the international market. The sides should discuss the details at the meetings in Ankara.
According to Bloomberg, some “preliminary” agreements imply the participation of the Turkish navy in the demining operation in the Black Sea. However, Kiev has reportedly not yet agreed.
The warrant rhetoric of Kiev poses doubts on the implementation of the Turkish plan. Vladimir Zelensky called the deployment of anti-ship systems in Ukraine the “best guarantee” of grain export. The British Prime Minister has previously claimed the readiness to send Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine. Denmark should also supply Ukraine with these missiles and launchers for them.
Thus, the real intentions of Kiev’s policy carried out in accordance to the US and British interests are confirmed by the Zelensky’s efforts to prolong and intensify hostilities in Ukraine.
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