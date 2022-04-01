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Kash Patel on Tucker discussing Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden & the corrupt Democrats.
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13 views • April 01, 2022
Kash Patel on Tucker discussing Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden & the corrupt Democrats.
Notice His Eyes out of balance:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134
Relying on an imbalance between the left / right hemisphere of the brain to extract an upload (ie a corrupting act of observation in quantum is a fool's errand)
Notice His Eyes out of balance:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134
Relying on an imbalance between the left / right hemisphere of the brain to extract an upload (ie a corrupting act of observation in quantum is a fool's errand)
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