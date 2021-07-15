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Healthy People Are Able To Make Progress Forward
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40 views • July 15, 2021
Greeting to all of you gracious people. I hope that you are having a good and pleasant week. I have had my share of life time first hand personal experience being involved and exposed to abusive antisocial personalities.
You will find that a healthy person would be able to thrive, to bloom, to develop properly, to flourish, to do well, to succeed, to grow, to advance, to progress, to prosper. They are able to continue moving forward.
An abusive personality is stuck in a never ending cycle of the Pandora box. This Pandora Box consists of a cycle that repeats itself over and over again.
They start with the love bomb, moving into the devaluing, hate, anger, evil, betrayal, arrogance, rage, deceit, insult, moving into the discard stage and then going into the hoovering and breadcrumb stage.
This cycle continues again and again, over and over.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/2433916
You will find that a healthy person would be able to thrive, to bloom, to develop properly, to flourish, to do well, to succeed, to grow, to advance, to progress, to prosper. They are able to continue moving forward.
An abusive personality is stuck in a never ending cycle of the Pandora box. This Pandora Box consists of a cycle that repeats itself over and over again.
They start with the love bomb, moving into the devaluing, hate, anger, evil, betrayal, arrogance, rage, deceit, insult, moving into the discard stage and then going into the hoovering and breadcrumb stage.
This cycle continues again and again, over and over.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/2433916
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