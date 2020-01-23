The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 1) The Corruption of the Sacrificial & Dietary Laws

LYING PEN OF THE SCRIBES Part 1

The Institutional Corruption of the Sacrificial and Dietary Laws.



Unfortunately, those of us who live by the laws of the biblical Torah have been lead into a horrible state of traditional man-made confusion regarding the eating of animal flesh and the animal sacrificial laws of the Bible.



When dealing with brothers and sisters regarding the advocation of returning to Genesis 1:29-31 the most common knee-jerk response is the dietary laws of Leviticus 11 and 1 Timothy 4:1-3.



Although this may seem logical on the surface.... In hindsight, it is predictive programming.



Why?



Because the subject is not about personally condemning a persons common sense nor is it about condemning them personally for what is plainly written in the bible's text.



This highly controversial subject is about highlighting and / or condemning the *Historical Institutions* who have stolen, edited, plagiarized, and rebranded the Hebrew (Language) Israelite (Culture) into the "Canonized Bible" per-versions to this day...



This subject, in my re-educated opinion is the oldest and greatest stumbling block within the body of YAH's (GOD's) enteral unchanging laws!



We must remember those who compromised the original context of scriptures are all Secret Societal members who practice lesser magic, Gematria, speak in symbols, etc...



Which directly and indirectly works through YAH's plan to deceive those who love not the truth. (2Thess 9:11-12)



The Bible still contains clues that reveal to us another vantage point that shows us that the eating animal flesh was never apart of YAH's *unchanging* original *dietary laws* starting with



Jeremiah 8:5-8 for the bases of the premise for not eating or sacrificing animals. (Lying pens of the scribes), Jeremiah 7:21-22 a witness, Isaiah 66:3, for a witness, Hosea 1-3, Micah 3:10, Psalms 50:7-19, Joel 3:19 Daniel 1:12, Acts 15:20, Jubilees 3:27, Jubilees 4:25, etc... (To many to list here)



These scriptures are all confirmed with many extra biblical text, such as the Gospel of the Holy 12, the Aquarium Gospel, the Essene Gospel of Peace, the Clementine Homilies, and more.



There is a big reason why the history of the original disciples and apostles have been burned or excluded from the "Canonized pre-selected scriptures" and framed in a negative light by being labeled "pseudepigrapha". A word that has only been around since the 1800's...



Pseudepigrapha only means a literature or books that are not written by the original author. This does not mean the information and its context isn't true.



We have to investigate.



We have to think long and hard... The Canonized Bible is the authorized version chosen by the people who told us the laws of YAH (GOD) were done away with... #ProvokingThought



This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



Special thanks to brother Inyarachaa for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary.



ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!