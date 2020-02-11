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Who's in control here Libya, U.S., or Al Quida?
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4 views • February 11, 2020
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Who is in control here; Libya, U.S., or Al Quida? Al Queda an American backed rogue terrorist front? NATO backing rebels, who are they? Kinetic military action out of control! While Obama is partnering up with Al-Queda again.
Who is in control here; Libya, U.S., or Al Quida? Al Queda an American backed rogue terrorist front? NATO backing rebels, who are they? Kinetic military action out of control! While Obama is partnering up with Al-Queda again.
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