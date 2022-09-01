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DOJ Stages Mar-a-Lago Photo as Trump Leads Swing State Polls
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton react to the indefensible staged photo released by the DOJ of their Mar-a-Lago raid. They want to bring Trump down, but in important swing state polls, Donald Trump is up on Joe Biden.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1i5msd-doj-stages-mar-a-lago-photo-as-trump-leads-swing-state-polls.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12
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