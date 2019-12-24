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Janice The Nerd - Skydiving With Mr. Wilkinson - Character Driven Sexy Fun Relationship Scenario
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25 views • December 24, 2019
This audio only video is a fun character driven story Featuring Janice The Nerdy Girl. Janice has recently graduated from university with a degree in biology. She has also been dating her biology professor, Mr. Wilkinson, for just over a year now. Mr. Wilkinson surprises Janice with a ticket to go sky diving!
If you like nerdy girls then you'll LOVE Janice.
Dyann puts on her best nerdy girl voice and tells you, through Janice's eyes, how her relationships with her biology professor is progressing.
**The naughtiest parts have been 'harped' to pass Youtube censorship.**
Find full on Naughty Janice The Nerd MP3s on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House#goodies
Music by - https://www.bensound.com
----------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House#goodies
------------------------------
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
----------------------------------
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you. Email: [email protected]
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
------------------------------------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
If you like nerdy girls then you'll LOVE Janice.
Dyann puts on her best nerdy girl voice and tells you, through Janice's eyes, how her relationships with her biology professor is progressing.
**The naughtiest parts have been 'harped' to pass Youtube censorship.**
Find full on Naughty Janice The Nerd MP3s on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House#goodies
Music by - https://www.bensound.com
----------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House#goodies
------------------------------
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
----------------------------------
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics.
Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.
If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you. Email: [email protected]
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
------------------------------------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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