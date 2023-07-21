Create New Account
Greg Kelly weighs in on Joe Biden munching on child as he left Finland
GalacticStorm
2064 Subscribers
63 views
Published 14 hours ago

Greg Kelly:  Here he goes again, this time in Scandinavia. Joe has been warned about this. What is this? You dont "play eat a strangers child.." This is creepy. 

joe bidencreepygreg kelly

