Koh Kood Thailand เกาะกูด

Despite being the fourth largest Island in Thailand, Koh Kood has managed to remain an unspoiled slice of tropical heaven. Located in Trat province, Koh Kood is the southernmost of the Koh Chang Island chain. With gorgeous Beaches and little other infrastructure, it’s a resort Destination that caters to those looking for a quiet beach paradise, with soft sand, crystal clear water, and little else. Relaxing is the predominate activity on this Island, whose unspoiled nature and leisurely Local lifestyle are the prime attractions. Snorkelling or exploring the Island's Beaches and forests are activities for the more adventurous, although Boat trips to nearby Islands for sightseeing, Snorkelling, and scuba diving are also options. A small Fishing Village, located at Ao Salat on the Northeast of the island, provides an opportunity to experience island Culture.



Connect with Outside The Box on Social Media:

youtube https://www.youtube.com/@outsidethebox9325

facebook https://www.facebook.com/AdminOutsideTheBox

twitter https://twitter.com/OTB196









Questions, comments, suggestions? Drop them in the comment box below!

If you liked the video hit like and subscribe for more!









Thanks for watching!





