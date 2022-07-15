US Fingerprints Found Behind Sri Lanka Unrest

Evidence is emerging that at least some segments of the ongoing protests in Sri Lanka are funded and backed by the US, serving US interests. A “digital strategist” given credit by the Western media for the successful toppling of the Sri Lankan government was a “volunteer” at a US National Endowment for Democracy-funded “election” organization.

His group’s involvement in the current protests are a carbon copy of events that unfolded during the 2011 US-engineered “Arab Spring.”

References:

Reuters (via US News) - How a Band of Activists Helped Bring Down Sri Lanka's Government: https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-07-11/how-a-band-of-activists-helped-bring-down-sri-lankas-government

New York Times - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings: https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html

LinkedIn - Chameera Dedduwage: https://lk.linkedin.com/in/chameeradedduwage

People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections - Partnerships: https://www.paffrel.com/inter_partnership-3---IP.html

US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - Board of Directors:

https://www.ned.org/about/board-of-directors/

NED - Elliott Arbrams: https://www.ned.org/experts/elliott-abrams/

NED - Victoria Nuland: https://www.ned.org/experts/victoria-nuland/

NED - Scott Carpenter: https://www.ned.org/experts/scott-carpenter/

NED - Asia Regional 2021: https://www.ned.org/region/asia/asia-regional-2021/

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