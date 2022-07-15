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US Fingerprints Found Behind Sri Lanka Unrest
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200 views • July 15, 2022

Evidence is emerging that at least some segments of the ongoing protests in Sri Lanka are funded and backed by the US, serving US interests. A “digital strategist” given credit by the Western media for the successful toppling of the Sri Lankan government was a “volunteer” at a US National Endowment for Democracy-funded “election” organization.

His group’s involvement in the current protests are a carbon copy of events that unfolded during the 2011 US-engineered “Arab Spring.”

References:

Reuters (via US News) - How a Band of Activists Helped Bring Down Sri Lanka's Government: https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-07-11/how-a-band-of-activists-helped-bring-down-sri-lankas-government
New York Times - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings: https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html
LinkedIn - Chameera Dedduwage: https://lk.linkedin.com/in/chameeradedduwage
People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections - Partnerships: https://www.paffrel.com/inter_partnership-3---IP.html
US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - Board of Directors:
https://www.ned.org/about/board-of-directors/
NED - Elliott Arbrams: https://www.ned.org/experts/elliott-abrams/
NED - Victoria Nuland: https://www.ned.org/experts/victoria-nuland/
NED - Scott Carpenter: https://www.ned.org/experts/scott-carpenter/
NED - Asia Regional 2021: https://www.ned.org/region/asia/asia-regional-2021/

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