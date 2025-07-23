BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ai to Set Prices on what you Pay - What is the Bigger Trap?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Ai Determines what you pay:  Deep Dive Why

What is discrimination pricing and why is it legal?   How will Ai use this pricing model for food, travel, and other goods and services.    How does and will Ai setting your price to pay link to the MOTB system like, social / carbon trackers, UBI, bio digital Ai surveillance, Microsoft’s 666 patent, ID2020, crypto money, CBDC, IoNT and more.   Remember the Economist Magazine foretold the Mexican President.   Now, Mexico is implementing mandatory bio digital identifiers.   Why are they defiling plants DNA with RNA tech that should alarm you?  VCAST covers more evidence we are watching a script.  Also we unlock Elon’s Tweet that screams false prophet, signs and wonders that counterfeit Christ’s miracles.   Although it appears we are losing, in the end God will Judge those that defile / destroy his creation.   Vcast unlocks the scripture thief in the night as everything will burn with his second coming.        


Keywords
jesusprophecy newssjwellfireend of days newschristain newsbible in the news
