Is it an Alien or is it a Demon?

3I/ATLAS is fast approaching the sun! Is it an Alien? Is it a Demon?

A Harvard Astronomer Says There’s an Alien ‘Mothership’ Behind the Sun.

Many people are convinced Earth has been visited by aliens from outer space. Several people even claim to be abducted by aliens. Some even claim to be tortured.

Other people say there are no other physical life forms in the universe and that every claimed alien sighting can be explained by a physical phenomenon.

But what about demons? Are there really demons? If there is really a God of the Bible, then there are really demons. Because God warns us about them. Is it possible that all the accurate clams of an alien sighting are really manifestations of demons?

Will demon sightings become more frequent? What is the purpose of demons manifesting themselves as apparitions and performing the acts of a poltergeist?

Is deception the purpose of these manifestations? Can these demonic manifestations deceive, if it were possible, even the elect?

The answers to the questions of demonic deception are found in the pages of your Bible. Dr. Thiel uses the Bible to address the subject of demonic deception. He shines the light of Bible prophecy on the purpose of these deceptions and provides a way for you and me to avoid the deception of Satan and his lying spirits.

