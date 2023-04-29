Kennedy's vs CIA

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was born into a political dynasty that was devastated by the assassinations of his uncle John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963, as well as his father US Attorney General Robert F. "Bobby" Kennedy who was assassinated shortly after winning the California Presidential Primary in 1968. Greg Reese provides well researched video documentaries on a wide range of topics, yet this one provides keen insights into the forces of evil that are stacked against RFK Jr in his quest to become the next President of the United States of America.