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Deep State Globalist EXPOSED in COVID cover up.
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213 views • January 30, 2022
Former head of the Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6. Was told to "Shut up" by his superiors. When he exposed China's deliberate cover up of the man made virus COVID. This before the pandemic started.
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