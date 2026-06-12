The Push to Make Israel the 51st State? | Michael Letts

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Intelligence analyst Michael Letts rejoins the program to discuss some of the most pressing issues affecting the United States and its position in the world. We examine recent reports and warnings regarding the evolving relationship between the United States and Israel, including concerns raised by some officials and analysts about the potential national security implications of deepening integration between the two nations.

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We also discuss recent legislative proposals aimed at expanding military cooperation and coordination between the U.S. and Israel, and what those developments could mean for American foreign policy, sovereignty, and strategic interests moving forward. Michael shares his perspective on whether these efforts represent a broader geopolitical shift and explores his claim that some factions ultimately want Israel to become a 51st state. He argues these developments could be laying the groundwork for proposals far beyond what most Americans currently envision.

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You can support Letts’ work protecting officers in the line of duty at https://InvestUSA.org

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further