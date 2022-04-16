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3 FAMOUS FULLY POISONED COMEDIANS KILLED BY VAXXX IN 3-MONTHS
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1018 views • April 16, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert a year ago
I guess it was wrong of me to have kept it a secret all this time. #Pfizer #vaccine Pfizer We Had the Vaccine the Whole Time
By David Wallace-Wells
August 1957, Dr. Joseph Ballinger gave a nurse at a New York hospital the first vaceine shot to be administered in the city.
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Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert 3 months ago
This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.
coach fox @coachfox10 3 months ago
@RealGilbert That damn vaccine
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We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor.
Love, the Gottfried family
###
SOURCE:
https://twstalker.com/RealGilbert
Originally posted at: Bootcamp https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
I guess it was wrong of me to have kept it a secret all this time. #Pfizer #vaccine Pfizer We Had the Vaccine the Whole Time
By David Wallace-Wells
August 1957, Dr. Joseph Ballinger gave a nurse at a New York hospital the first vaceine shot to be administered in the city.
###
Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert 3 months ago
This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.
coach fox @coachfox10 3 months ago
@RealGilbert That damn vaccine
###
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor.
Love, the Gottfried family
###
SOURCE:
https://twstalker.com/RealGilbert
Originally posted at: Bootcamp https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
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