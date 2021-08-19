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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-19-2021 They Are Telling Us Something Big Is Coming
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110 views • August 19, 2021
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Palantir is another of the WEF corps telling us about an event coming. They are preparing for it by buying gold and cryptos. What the event will be is anyone's guess but we all know something big is in the works. The national guard is showing their hand by posting for jobs on indeed looking for internment/resettlement specialists. Be ready all!
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Article Links:
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/palantir-buys-over-50-million-of-gold-bars-preparing-for-a-future-with-more-black-swans.html
https://www.palantir.com/
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/national-guard-internment-resettlement/
This video was sent to us from a listener. I uploaded it to our old youtube channel lol
https://youtu.be/z0Kh_DWbZcY
Thumbnail Link:
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Palantir is another of the WEF corps telling us about an event coming. They are preparing for it by buying gold and cryptos. What the event will be is anyone's guess but we all know something big is in the works. The national guard is showing their hand by posting for jobs on indeed looking for internment/resettlement specialists. Be ready all!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/palantir-buys-over-50-million-of-gold-bars-preparing-for-a-future-with-more-black-swans.html
https://www.palantir.com/
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/national-guard-internment-resettlement/
This video was sent to us from a listener. I uploaded it to our old youtube channel lol
https://youtu.be/z0Kh_DWbZcY
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theorganicprepper.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F08%2FScreenshot-37.png&;f=1&nofb=1
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