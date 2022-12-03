James Woods goes into seering nuclear mode on Tucker Carlson! MUST SEE!

James Woods is vindicated and on a mission! This is pure 🔥

Elon Musk's revelations on Twitter tonight has set in motion a cataclysmic end to the DNC. 🔥

James Woods joins Tucker to discuss revelations in the ‘Twitter Files’

James Woods responds to whether he suspected his tweet was pulled down at the request of the DNC : “I’m not surprised at all. I’m shocked the way any other American would be if he were a target of a presidential candidate and a major political party…”





“I can guarantee you one thing…I will be getting a lawyer; I will be suing the Democratic National Committee,no matter what…President Biden all of your … operatives in the DNC who have targeted American Citizens, have you Mr. President; have all of you at last no shame?…”