James Woods goes into seering nuclear mode on Tucker Carlson! MUST SEE!

James Woods is vindicated and on a mission! This is pure 🔥
Elon Musk's revelations on Twitter tonight has set in motion a cataclysmic end to the DNC. 🔥
James Woods joins Tucker to discuss revelations in the ‘Twitter Files’
James Woods responds to whether he suspected his tweet was pulled down at the request of the DNC : “I’m not surprised at all. I’m shocked the way any other American would be if he were a target of a presidential candidate and a major political party…”
“I can guarantee you one thing…I will be getting a lawyer; I will be suing the Democratic National Committee,no matter what…President Biden all of your … operatives in the DNC who have targeted American Citizens, have you Mr. President; have all of you at last no shame?…”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.