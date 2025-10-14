© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside the Mormon Church: History, Beliefs & Global Influence Explained
The Mormon Church, officially known as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), is one of the fastest-growing Christian denominations in the world — with over 17 million members and a strong global presence.
In this video, we explore:
The origins of the Mormon faith in the 1800s ⛪
Key beliefs and practices that define LDS members ✝️
The church’s humanitarian work and influence worldwide 🌎
Ongoing discussions and challenges in modern times 📰
From its founding by Joseph Smith to its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, this video offers a clear and balanced look at one of the most influential religious movements in America.
