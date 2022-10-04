Create New Account
10/4/22 Ukraine War Gateway to Global Slavery System: ASOV/CIA/NATO
10/4/22: The N2 FF early October Surprise to usher in WWIII- Brazil Sm-rtmatic election grab signals what USA is in for with Mid-Terms...Meanwhile, Ukraine, the “most corrupt country in Europe”, dominates USA MSM with total misinformation. The End Game is to take down the USA...

Links for Today's video:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/brazil-election-conservative-jair-bolsonaro-socialist-criminal-lula-de-silva-will-face-off-runoff-election/

Sm_rtmatic history:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/12/all-about-smartmatic/

https://noqreport.com/2020/12/05/george-soros-names-smartmatics-lord-mark-malloch-brown-as-president-of-open-society/

https://noqreport.com/2020/12/05/george-soros-names-smartmatics-lord-mark-malloch-brown-as-president-of-open-society/

https://www.wionews.com/world/how-pfizer-tried-to-bully-argentina-and-brazil-in-exchange-for-vaccines-366037

https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2022/10/01/soros-open-society-foundation-millions-pro-amnesty-pro-illegal-immigration-groups/

https://nypost.com/2022/10/03/new-ny-landing-spot-for-migrants/

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/hurricane-ian-damage-florida-fertilizer-plant-creates-concern-rising-food-prices

George Eliason reporting from Donbas:
https://tntradio.live/shows/the-george-eliason-show/

Alphie Oakes: Seed to Table Oasis!
https://seedtotablemarket.com/

CIA/NATO trained ASOV:
https://www.israel365news.com/267404/new-evidence-reveals-cia-trained-armed-ukrainian-nazi-paramilitary-now-leading-the-fight-against-russia/

Interesting new research on Radhanites:
https://aim4truth.org/2022/09/30/cat-report-752/

Pope calls all Holy See wealth home:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/catholic-funds-now-transferred-vatican-bank-per-pope-franciss-decree-august/

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/nuclear-war-global-warming_n_828496

Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please Pray for Humanity and for the defeat of the Satanic Cabal.

WE ARE FREE!!

