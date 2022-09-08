🧩💡Lithium technology & water

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This video shows what can happen when the inner workings of a lithium-based (small) battery come into contact with water.
Quite overwhelming, isn't it?
Accordingly, one may quite question how safe electric vehicles are whose battery is even significantly larger as well as also contains more lithium.
And above all:
How "safely" and effectively they can be extinguished in the event of a fire ...
Source @vivoterra - The treasure trove of knowledge
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link