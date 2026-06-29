THE SCREW WORM BIOWEAPON & THE CARTELS with Expert Ammon Blair | Going Rogue with Lara Logan | Ep 86

Who’s Pushing the Latest Attack On America’s Food Supply?













In this explosive episode, Lara Logan sits down with Ammon Blair — former U.S. Border Patrol agent, U.S. Army infantry officer, and Senior Research Fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation — to expose one of the most disturbing threats slipping across the southern border: the New World Screwworm.













Once nearly eradicated in the U.S., this flesh-eating blowfly is back. It lays eggs in open wounds as small as a tick bite, where hundreds of maggots hatch and burrow into living tissue — devastating livestock, wildlife, pets, and potentially humans. With confirmed cases surging in Mexico and already appearing in the United States, the economic and national security implications are massive.













Ammon Blair breaks down how Mexican cartels are exploiting cattle trafficking routes to move infected animals northward, flooding legitimate supply chains with falsified documents. He connects the outbreak to cartel territorial expansion through protected rainforests, the failures of open border policies, and the collapse of domain awareness along the Texas border. The conversation dives deep into how cartels have evolved from drug runners into hybrid terrorist organizations controlling food supply chains — turning America’s dependence on Mexican imports into a strategic vulnerability.













Lara and Ammon explore whether the screwworm’s resurgence is merely opportunistic or something far more sinister, including possible bioweapon origins and gain-of-function research ties. They also examine the broader picture: NAFTA’s lasting damage, offshored food production, and the urgent need for operational control of the border.













This is a must-watch for anyone concerned about border security, food supply resilience, agriculture, and the growing hybrid threats facing America.













00:00 Screwworm Horror: Flesh-Eating Maggots





00:43 Introducing Ammon Blair





02:02 What Is the Screwworm?





06:21 Cartels, Cattle, and Territorial Control





16:47 The Evolution of Mexican Cartels





20:29 NAFTA, Avocados & America’s Food Dependence





30:54 Screwworm as a Bioweapon?





35:48 How Cartels Are Weaponizing Cattle





40:44 Border Security Failures & Domain Awareness





51:34 Closing Thoughts & Where to Follow Ammon Blair













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Screwworm, Flesh Eating Parasite, Southern Border Crisis, Cartel Bioweapon, Food Supply Threat, Lara Logan Ammon Blair, Mexican Cartels, Border Security, Livestock Disease, Bioweapon 2026, Texas Ranchers, Open Border, Screwworm Outbreak, National Security, Cartel Cattle Trafficking, USDA, Darien Gap, Food Supply Chain













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https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep86