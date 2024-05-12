The Moho





May 10, 2024





Little Puppy Scared Of Being Dumped In Garbage Yard With Broken Back





Meet Sera! This poor little girl was hit by a car. The car drove away, leaving her behind.

Someone took her to the dump. They didn't save her. The puppy is very panicked... Sera didn't know what to hold on to.





Terrible pain invaded her soul. Unfortunately, her back was broken.

Sera is at Vet...





Please Donate: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/9497vA2Cfl

/ patilerinhikayesii





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FXIhV2JW7Q