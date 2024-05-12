Create New Account
Little Puppy Scared Of Being Dumped In Garbage Yard With Broken Back
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

The Moho


May 10, 2024


Meet Sera! This poor little girl was hit by a car. The car drove away, leaving her behind.

Someone took her to the dump. They didn't save her. The puppy is very panicked... Sera didn't know what to hold on to.


Terrible pain invaded her soul. Unfortunately, her back was broken.

Sera is at Vet...


Please Donate: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/9497vA2Cfl

  / patilerinhikayesii


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FXIhV2JW7Q

