No2Nato Broadcast #13 - War on Two Fronts (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/qtOPELlIzQQ?si=API1VitnNUVBsXL5 14 Dec 2023 #No2War #Palestine #No2NatoWelcome to the latest No2Nato No2War broadcast #13 – War on Two Fronts, featuring renowned independent journalist Richard Medhurst and researcher & writer Piers Robinson.
Chaired with contributions by yours truly.
#No2War #Palestine #GazaGenocide #No2Nato #Ukraine
0:00:00- Intro0:00.39 - George monologue0:17:00 - Dr. Piers Robinson0:30:06 - Richard Medhurst0:41:40 - Back to Dr. Piers0:47:30 - Back to Richard0:54:16 - George epilogue
