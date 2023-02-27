Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Natalie Winters: Americans Really Should Look At The NFSC As An Ally In The Quest To Take Down The CCP
8 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p29srfx457a

“People Just Need To Understand That We Are At War With The CCP. When You Internalize That, You Have To See Yourself As A Mini Soldier! When You Come To Terms The Current State Of Affairs, You’ll See The Importance Of The New Federal State of China. Americans Really Should Look At The NFSC As An Ally In The Quest To Take Down The CCP.”


@nataliegwinters, Co-host and Executive Editor of the @WarRoom, with @S7Gril talking about saving America by taking down the CCP.


#TakeDownTheCCP #NFSC #NatalieWinters #WarRoom



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket