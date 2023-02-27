Natalie Winters: Americans Really Should Look At The NFSC As An Ally In The Quest To Take Down The CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p29srfx457a

“People Just Need To Understand That We Are At War With The CCP. When You Internalize That, You Have To See Yourself As A Mini Soldier! When You Come To Terms The Current State Of Affairs, You’ll See The Importance Of The New Federal State of China. Americans Really Should Look At The NFSC As An Ally In The Quest To Take Down The CCP.”





@nataliegwinters, Co-host and Executive Editor of the @WarRoom, with @S7Gril talking about saving America by taking down the CCP.





#TakeDownTheCCP #NFSC #NatalieWinters #WarRoom





