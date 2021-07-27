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More Twitter Censorship: The Blue Bird Denies That People Are Getting Injured and Dying From COVID Vaccines
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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30 views • July 27, 2021
On July 23rd, 2021 I uploaded a video showing a young 21 year old California pre-med student trying to get her physical health back after receiving two jabs of Pfizer vaccines earlier this year. The video explained and showed her story. There was no enhancing or fabricating her path from vaccine injury to getting better. I posted the video on my social media accounts including: Brighteon, BitChute, Flote, Rumble, Odysee plus Twitter knock offs Gettr and Gab. Eight uploads and ZERO censorship. Then, I gambled. I know that Twitter has warned me about losing my Account for posting what they call 'medical disinformation'. I felt and knew that the Little Blue Communist Bird would suspend me if I posted this video of Madeline Johnson and her flight since being - basically - poisoned from taking the Pfizer vaccine. So I performed an experiment and put my 8 year old Twitter account up for further Twitter Censorship. I posted the video with a link to my Odysee Channel. The views were taking off on my Odysee video and the next day Twitter stopped that and pulled the plug on my account. I was suspended for 7 day's again. For the third time in 8 years I am suspended from my account. Twitter is showing their allegiance to the Big Tech cabal who are doing whatever the can to keep COVID vaccine injuries and death's quiet. This is unacceptable. Twitter is just as bad as Facebook and YouTube. The Communists are in charge for now. Let's leave it at that.

You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

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GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

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GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

Global Agenda on Rumble
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warroompandemictwittercensorshipvaccineinjuriespfizerinjuries
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy