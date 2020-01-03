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Amightywind Ministry Prophecy 44 Arise Watchmen On The Wall !
Shema Yisrael
Shema Yisrael
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6 views • January 03, 2020
Prophecy 44 - Arise Watchmen On The Wall! - Given to Prophet Elisabeth Elijah ( Elisheva Eliyahu) on October 8, 1998.

http://www.amightywind.com/prophecy/p...
http://www.almightywind.com/prophecy/...


"For I am calling many forth now, says YAHUVEH. These are MY yielded vessels, yielded instruments in MY supernatural army that shall bring unity to MY body. They shall bring order. For now is the time, says YAHUVEH, now is the time for MY watchmen. Now is the time for those who have walked the midnight hours. Arise, arise, arise, oh sleeping people. Arise now, arise now, arise now, and proclaim the victory. An army fearsome and strong, an army that will cause the enemy to shake and tremble with fear and terror upon hearing the noise of your assemblage and of your marching through the land. Continue to call out and proclaim and preach the gospel of salvation.

Partake of your spiritual nourishment and shake the sleep from your eyelids and hear the voices of MY watchmen. For it is they to whom I have given this, MY Word, for you to arise, arise, arise, says YAHUVEH do that which is precious in MY sight. Do that which will bring ME Glory and that which will bring about a great harvest of souls and I will know that you truly love ME. Arise, arise, arise and awaken to the truth and gird yourselves with the truth and walk in that truth for MY eternal plan has been manifested among you and there is still much preparation to be made and do that which I have created you to do."
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gospeltruthprophecy2020end timesamightywindelisheva eliyahuwatchmenyahsladyinredtrumpet callmessage from heaven
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