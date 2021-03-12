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How About a Home Without Spyware?
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81 views • March 12, 2021
Posted 11March2021 Rob Braxman Tech:We will discuss home technology choices that impact on your privacy and security. What phones do you use? What computers and tablets? Do you do home automation? Do you use voice controlled appliances? Do have security cameras? Do you use baby monitors? Do you have internet connected toys for your kids? And more. We will discuss these to see if they have an impact on your privacy.
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