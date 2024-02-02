PBS Documentary reveals the Jan 6th Committee was all for show, a miniseries perhaps.

In a remarkable PBS documentary, the January 6th committee admits the entire thing was a publicity stunt / fabricated TV production meant to manipulate the audience.
PBS Documentary Confirms the 'Storytelling' Plan About Jan. 6, but Here's How Badly They Failed....
Which is why they brought in the former president of ABC News [James Goldston]
"It was Goldston who envisioned this as a miniseries"
"We knew how high the stakes were. We were either going to make people realize that this was important or once you've lost them you've lost them for good."
see article:
https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2024/02/01/pbs-documentary-confirmed-the-plan-to-sell-the-jan-6-show-but-heres-how-much-they-failed-n2169521
