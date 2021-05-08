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Airbus A380 Contrail as seen from KLM Cockpit Boeing B747-400
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123 views • May 08, 2021
A huge contrail from an Airbus A380 as seen from cockpit of a Boeing B747 above the South China Sea. We were warned by a Hong Kong air traffic controller. That's why we were able to film this event.
Apologies for shaky camera movements at the end. The Airbus was going too fast to be able to follow it smoothly.
Apologies for shaky camera movements at the end. The Airbus was going too fast to be able to follow it smoothly.
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